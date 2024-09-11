Gold prices gain momentum

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Tuesday gained momentum as the international bullion value again hit $2500 an ounce, traders said.

The gold prices went up by Rs1300 to Rs261700 per tola and Rs1114 to Rs224365 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold bullion value again reached $2500 per ounce, up by $10 with silver standing at just over $28 per ounce, traders quoted.

Silver prices on the domestic market gained Rs50 to reach Rs2900 per tola and Rs43 to Rs2486.28 per 10 grams, traders added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024