AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices hold around multi-year lows as China braces for US trade war

Reuters Published April 8, 2025 Updated April 8, 2025 03:51pm

LONDON: Oil prices steadied on Tuesday but remained near four-year lows as a recovery in equity markets was outweighed by recession fears exacerbated by trade conflict between the United States and China, the world’s two biggest economies.

Brent futures were up 13 cents, or 0.2%, at $64.34 a barrel at 0913 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 18 cents, or 0.3%, to $60.88.

The two benchmarks had slumped by 14% and 15% respectively on Monday after US President Donald Trump’s April 2 announcement of “reciprocal tariffs” on all imports.

On Tuesday Beijing vowed not to bow to what it called US “blackmail” after Trump threatened an additional 50% tariff on Chinese goods if the country did not lift its 34% retaliatory tariff.

China’s commerce ministry said the country “will fight to the end”, ratcheting up fears over the global economy.

“Given this increasingly hostile tone, the risk of recession continues to rise, which in turn dims the outlook for global oil demand,” said SEB analyst Ole Hvalbye.

Meanwhile, the European Union has proposed counter-tariffs of 25% on a range of US goods in response to US tariffs on steel and aluminium. Oil prices rose 1% in early trade, which ING’s Warren Patterson described as a relief rally aided by steadier equity markets.

Oil prices slide 2pc to nearly 4-year low

“The market has sold off heavily in recent days as it starts to price in a significant demand hit. However, how much of a demand hit we (will) see is still very unclear,” he said. President Trump also made a surprise announcement on Monday that the United States and Iran were set to begin direct talks on Tehran’s nuclear programme, but Iran’s foreign minister said the discussions would be indirect.

“The talks … could indeed mark the beginning of the end-game phase in the nuclear drama, in which success could lead to more barrels (of oil) on the market, and failure could trigger a military confrontation,” said RBC Capital Markets analyst Helima Croft.

A preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday that US crude oil and distillate inventories were expected to have risen last week by about 1.6 million barrels, indicating market expectations of weak demand.

Weekly inventory data is due from the American Petroleum Institute industry group later on Tuesday and official data from the Energy Information Administration is due on Wednesday.

Oil WTI Brent crude oil WTI crude US tariffs US WTI crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices hold around multi-year lows as China braces for US trade war

PSX rebounds, KSE-100 settles with over 600 points

Rupee falls further against US dollar

Pakistan ready to emerge as leader in global mineral economy, says army chief

Cash-starved PIA to achieve profitability for first time since 2003: Bloomberg

Barrick’s Reko Diq project in Pakistan aims new financing

Trillions of dollar mineral wealth can free Pakistan from IMF dependence: PM Shehbaz

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Pakistani fintech Haball secures $52mn funding to grow Islamic finance business, plans Middle East foray

Aurangzeb meets ECO Secretary General to boost regional cooperation

IGI Investments withdraws PAI to acquire 40.63% stake in Mitchell’s Fruit Farms

Read more stories