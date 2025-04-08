Oil prices hold around multi-year lows as China braces for US trade war

LONDON: Oil prices steadied on Tuesday but remained near four-year lows as a recovery in equity markets was outweighed by recession fears exacerbated by trade conflict between the United States and China, the world’s two biggest economies.

Brent futures were up 13 cents, or 0.2%, at $64.34 a barrel at 0913 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 18 cents, or 0.3%, to $60.88.

The two benchmarks had slumped by 14% and 15% respectively on Monday after US President Donald Trump’s April 2 announcement of “reciprocal tariffs” on all imports.

On Tuesday Beijing vowed not to bow to what it called US “blackmail” after Trump threatened an additional 50% tariff on Chinese goods if the country did not lift its 34% retaliatory tariff.

China’s commerce ministry said the country “will fight to the end”, ratcheting up fears over the global economy.

“Given this increasingly hostile tone, the risk of recession continues to rise, which in turn dims the outlook for global oil demand,” said SEB analyst Ole Hvalbye.

Meanwhile, the European Union has proposed counter-tariffs of 25% on a range of US goods in response to US tariffs on steel and aluminium. Oil prices rose 1% in early trade, which ING’s Warren Patterson described as a relief rally aided by steadier equity markets.

Oil prices slide 2pc to nearly 4-year low

“The market has sold off heavily in recent days as it starts to price in a significant demand hit. However, how much of a demand hit we (will) see is still very unclear,” he said. President Trump also made a surprise announcement on Monday that the United States and Iran were set to begin direct talks on Tehran’s nuclear programme, but Iran’s foreign minister said the discussions would be indirect.

“The talks … could indeed mark the beginning of the end-game phase in the nuclear drama, in which success could lead to more barrels (of oil) on the market, and failure could trigger a military confrontation,” said RBC Capital Markets analyst Helima Croft.

A preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday that US crude oil and distillate inventories were expected to have risen last week by about 1.6 million barrels, indicating market expectations of weak demand.

Weekly inventory data is due from the American Petroleum Institute industry group later on Tuesday and official data from the Energy Information Administration is due on Wednesday.