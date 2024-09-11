AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 139.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.44%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.92%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DFML 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.38%)
DGKC 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
FCCL 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
FFBL 45.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.37%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HUBC 150.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.21%)
HUMNL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.96%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
KOSM 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.21%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
NBP 59.49 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.52%)
OGDC 135.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
PAEL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 112.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
SEARL 58.78 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.43%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TREET 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.38%)
UNITY 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.4%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 8,391 Increased By 26.7 (0.32%)
BR30 27,034 Increased By 119 (0.44%)
KSE100 79,380 Increased By 92.8 (0.12%)
KSE30 25,083 Increased By 9.7 (0.04%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-11

SC says remarks of CJP reported ‘needlessly and inaccurately’

Terence J Sigamony Published September 11, 2024 Updated September 11, 2024 08:51am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has clarified that off-the-record comments made by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa during a conversation with journalists were “needlessly and inaccurately” reported.

In a statement issued by the Secretary to the Chief Justice of Pakistan on Tuesday, it was explained that the conversation took place after the commencement of the new judicial year when some journalists asked the chief justice about a potential extension of his tenure.

It stated that on the commencement of the Judicial Year, the Attorney-General, the Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council and the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association were invited to address and express their respective views which they did.

SC marks start of new judicial year with full court reference

The Chief Justice of Pakistan spoke at the end, addressed several points raised by the earlier speakers, mentioned the steps taken by him and the members of various committees and other bodies and referred to the decisions of the Supreme Court to show the improvements that had been, and were being made, in the justice delivery system and how transparency and accountability have been ushered in.

The statement mentioned that at the conclusion of the proceedings the participants were invited for tea during which some journalists surrounded the Chief Justice, spoke to him and asked him questions. The Chief Justice made it clear that he was talking to them off the record, but since the conversation has been misinterpreted and widely disseminated it is necessary to accurately reproduce what transpired.

It continued that the Chief Justice was asked about the extension of his tenure, to which he replied that several months earlier the Law Minister had come to him in his Chamber and had stated that the Government was considering making the position of the Chief Justice of Pakistan a fixed tenure post for three years.

“The Chief Justice informed the journalists that he told the Law Minister, that if the proposal was individual specific, and if enacted, it would not be something he would accept. The Senior Puisne Judge and the Attorney-General were present at this meeting.

Mention was also made by the Law Minister of the Parliamentary Committee’s role which he said had been diminished, therefore, it was being considered to incorporate it, and the Judicial Commission, into one body. To which the Chief Justice replied that it was Parliament’s prerogative, however, added that he hoped that those in opposition to the Government would not be excluded,“ clarified the statement.

It further said that the Law Minister has since not met the Chief Justice privately nor has had any discussion with the Chief Justice regarding any such matter.

It also said, “There was a follow up question attributed to something said by Mr. Rana Sanaullah with reference to this subject. The Chief Justice replied that he had not met the said gentleman and does not know what he had said, therefore, if there are any questions they should be addressed to him directly.”

Questions were also put to the Chief Justice about the proposal to increase the number of Judges since the number of cases has increased, to which the Chief Justice responded that it was best if first the vacant positions were filled in.

The statement said that is regrettable that an off-the-record conversation was needlessly and in most instances inaccurately broadcast and published and unnecessary sensationalism created.

Giving unnecessary attention and importance to individuals detracts from what is important - institutions - and it be ensured that they serve the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court SC journalists Chief Justice of Pakistan CJP Qazi Faez Isa CJP remarks Judicial Year

Comments

200 characters

SC says remarks of CJP reported ‘needlessly and inaccurately’

Monthly TBML-related STRs’ volume surges 398pc: ADB

Senate panel seeks details of 82 SOEs

NLC ready to help boost imports thru Gwadar Port

Suki Kinari Hydropower Project: Inauguration ceremony likely to be postponed till COD achievement

Budgetary support: Jul-Aug borrowing drops 58pc to Rs660.3bn YoY

Bill aimed at raising number of judges in SC introduced in NA

‘Establishment has deceived us,’ says embittered IK

Govt decides to expedite process of sending PWD projects to provinces

PTA drafts ‘Accounting Separation (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2024’

Read more stories