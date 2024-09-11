AGL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (10.34%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-11

‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ extended to 11 districts

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:31am

LAHORE: The scope of the ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’, a Punjab government initiative to improve public service delivery by providing access to a wide range of services without visiting government offices has been extended to 11 more districts and now providing 60 plus services directly at citizens’ doorsteps.

Through the ‘Dastak Doorstep Delivery App’, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), citizens can now avail various services including birth certificates, first information report copies, marriage certificates, learner’s driving license, vehicle ownership transfers, property tax payments, e-stamping, and international driving license renewal, police character certificates, tenant registration, token tax payments, and general police verifications and many more.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said on Tuesday, “Maryam Ki Dastak initiative has provided significant relief to various segments of society, including women, elderly, sick and working individuals, by eliminating the need to visit offices or stand in long queues.”

He further highlighted that the programme promotes a modern, innovative service delivery model; “we plan to extend the scope of these services across province by the end of 2024, making it even easier for citizens to access vital services from the comfort of their homes,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the scope of the initiative has been extended to Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Okara, and Pakpattan. Citizens can access government services from the comfort of their homes through the Dastak Doorstep Delivery App or by calling 1202.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PITB Maryam Ki Dastak

