‘Life Savers Initiative for Universities and Colleges’ launched

LAHORE: The Minister for Health and Emergency Services and provincial Minster for Education Tuesday lunched ‘Life Savers Initiative for Universities and Colleges’ of Punjab by performing CPR, to mark the ‘World First Aid Week.’

The senior Rescue Officers, Rescue Lifesavers Trainers, Professors and Deans of LCWU and a large number of students attended the ceremony.

Minister for Health & Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique said that under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, Rescue-1122 has launched the lifesaver program to train university and college students in life-saving skills. The initiative aims to equip the youth with the ability to provide first aid in emergencies like cardiac arrests and accidents, significantly increasing the chances of saving lives, he said.

The minister praised Rescue-1122 for its unparalleled performance, having saved over 15 million lives, and lauded the Pak Lifesaver app for making this training accessible to students.

The minister for Education Rana Sikandar Punjab praised Rescue-1122 for their role in imparting training to thousands of students. This initiative, starting at the Lahore College for Women, would inspire similar movements in other institutions across Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rizwan Naseer Secretary Emergency Services Department said that Lifesavers Initiative would be a historic initiative for motivating youth of colleges & universities of Punjab to become Life Savers by getting training on essential lifesaving skills of Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) & Bleeding Control. This would also lead to a record achievement of having a ‘First Aider in Every Home’ to make Pakistan a nation of lifesavers.

The vice-chancellor LCWU, Dr. Uzma Qureshi thanked the Community Safety Wing of Emergency Services Department for conducting extensive training without break which ultimately trained thousands of students as lifesavers.

The Parliamentary Secretary Zia Ullah Shah appreciated the enthusiasm of the students and instructors who made the event successful. He said that Rescue-1122 is commemorating this event across Punjab and providing first aid training to the public and students, enabling them to assist emergency victims in times of need.

Earlier, students of Lahore College for Women University trained as lifesavers demonstrated life-saving skills, including CPR and bleeding control.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024