AGL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (9.32%)
AIRLINK 139.30 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.66%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.92%)
DCL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
DFML 53.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.85%)
DGKC 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.58%)
FCCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FFBL 45.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HUBC 150.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.21%)
HUMNL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.96%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
KOSM 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
NBP 59.60 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.71%)
OGDC 135.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.62%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 58.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 41.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
TPLP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 52.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.96%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.75%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,383 Increased By 18 (0.21%)
BR30 27,055 Increased By 139.6 (0.52%)
KSE100 79,390 Increased By 103.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,085 Increased By 11.6 (0.05%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-11

PTI female senator’s membership suspended for two days

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: In an unusual move, Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani on Tuesday suspended the legislative membership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Falak Naz for two days over “unruly” behaviour in the house meeting.

The otherwise smooth Senate session plunged into panic soon after Gilani, during the Senate session, granted independent senator and former PTI member Faisal Vawda the floor.

This infuriated the PTI senator who started protesting during Vawda’s speech.

“Whatever this man is today — he is by virtue of Imran Khan — and this thankless man has the audacity to speak against Khan Sb,” she deplored.

Naz repeatedly demanded of the chair to stop Vawda from speaking.

She went to the senior PTI leadership in the house including Leader of the Opposition Shibli Faraz and Parliamentary Leader Ali Zafar persuading them to walk out of the house in protest to Vawda’s speech. The PTI senators then staged a walkout from the house.

The chairman Senate directed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader Sherry Rehman to convince the PTI senators to return to the house but the senators continued with the walkout.

However, after Vawda started strongly criticising the PTI leadership, Khan in particular, the PTI leaders, especially Naz, reacted strongly.

Vawda was supported by Afnanullah Khan, Talal Chaudhry and Khalil Tahir Sindhu from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

The opposition senators including Awami National Party (ANP) chief Aimal Wali Khan asked Vawda to apologise for verbally “abusing” Naz. Profanities were exchanged between Vawda and Naz. The treasury side pressed the chairman Senate to suspend Naz’s Senate membership. Some senators were of the view that both the lawmakers be suspended.

In the midst of all the turmoil, the chairman Senate intervened with one-liner, “I hereby suspend the membership of Senator Falak Naz for two days.” The chair then adjourned the session till Thursday.

“Imran Khan zindabad,” shouted Naz, upon hearing about her membership’s suspension.

Earlier, Faraz condemned the arrest of PTI lawmakers from the Parliament House on Monday. The forced abductions violated the sanctity of the house, he said.

“It looked as if it was not the parliament but a den of criminals that was raided to arrest the hardcore criminals,” he deplored.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Yousaf Raza Gilani Falak Naz

Comments

200 characters

PTI female senator’s membership suspended for two days

Monthly TBML-related STRs’ volume surges 398pc: ADB

Senate panel seeks details of 82 SOEs

NLC ready to help boost imports thru Gwadar Port

Suki Kinari Hydropower Project: Inauguration ceremony likely to be postponed till COD achievement

Budgetary support: Jul-Aug borrowing drops 58pc to Rs660.3bn YoY

Bill aimed at raising number of judges in SC introduced in NA

‘Establishment has deceived us,’ says embittered IK

Govt decides to expedite process of sending PWD projects to provinces

PTA drafts ‘Accounting Separation (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2024’

SC says remarks of CJP reported ‘needlessly and inaccurately’

Read more stories