KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 186,831 tonnes of cargo comprising 114,647 tonnes of import cargo and 72,184 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 114,647 tonnes comprised of 42,762 tonnes of containerised cargo, 12,841 tonnes of bulk cargo and 59,044 tonnes of oil & liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 72,184 tonnes comprised of 45,478 tonnes of containerised cargo; 17,320 tonnes of clinkers; 5,241 tonnes of rice and 4,145 tonnes of oil & liquid cargo.

There were eleven vessels namely Petrel Bulker, Clipper Kythira, Addison; Atlanti Ibis, Asian Lilac, NYK Vesta, Wan Hai 625, Cosco Shipping Per, Ginga Sakar, Valence and Zhong Gu Gui Yang carrying containers and tankers currently at the berths.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 107,312 tonnes comprising of 88,317 tonnes of import cargo and 18,995 tonnes of export cargo was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 88,317 tonnes includes 43,554 tonnes of coal; 15,500 tonnes of canola seeds; 12,851 tonnes of gas oil; 10,012 tonnes of chemicals and 6,400 tonnes of palm oil.

The total export cargo of 18,995 tonnes includes 18,995 tonnes of cement.

A total of 14 ships were engaged at Port Qasim, out of them seven ships MSC Surabaya-VIII, Maya Gast and Simaisma scheduled to load/offload container, bitumen, peas, LPG and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, FAP, EVTL AND fetl respectively today 10th September, meanwhile five more ships CMA, CGM, La Scala, Apollo-D, Marathopolis and Lusail with container and LNG are due to arrive at port on Wednesday 11th September, 2024.

