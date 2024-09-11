KARACHI: OnMondayat PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR26.535 billion and the number of lots traded was 20,731.

Major business was contributed byGold amounting to PKR 10.665billion, followed byNSDQ 100 (PKR 5.561 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.559billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.031billion), Silver (PKR 1.307billion), Platinum (PKR 1.185 billion), DJ (PKR 795.071million), Copper (PKR 401.955million), Natural Gas (PKR 355.889million), SP 500 (PKR 345.342million), Palladium (PKR 179.998million), Brent (PKR 71.950million),Aluminum (PKR 63.539million) andJapan Equity (PKR 10.124million).

In Agricultural commodities, 8 lots amounting to PKR 7.568 million were traded.

