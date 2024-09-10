DRAP issues recall alert for five drug products

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued an immediate recall alert for five drug products including Cestonil Plus syrup, Texcol DM 10mg/5ml syrup, Speczine 5mg/5ml Syrup, Aphylin Syrup and Zolint Suspension following identification of contaminated liquid preparations.

An alert issued by the DRAP said the Directorate of Drugs Control (DDC), Punjab had identified contamination with ethylene glycol and di-ethylene glycol in the abovementioned liquid preparations. Analysis from Drug Testing Laboratories (DTLs) has declared these products as substandard.

The DRAP has advised the health professional and consumers to avoid following five products with batch numbers and composition: (i) Cestonil Plus syrup batch number 061357 composition thiamine 1.75mg, Riboflavin 2.62mg, Pyridoxine 1.54mg, Nicotinamide 10.50mg manufactured by M/s Razzee Therapeutics, Lahore; (ii) Texcol DM 10mg/5ml syrup batch number 09980 composition Dextromethorphan manufactured by M/s Razzee Therapeutics, Lahore; (iii) Speczine 5mg/5ml Syrup batch number 280 287 composition Promethazine manufactured by M/s Spectrum Laboratories, Lahore; (iv) Aphylin Syrup batch number 24B056 composition Aminophylline 32mg, Diphenhydramine 8mg, Ammonium HCl 30mg manufactured by M/s Obsons Pharmaceuticals, Lahore and (v) Zolint Suspension batch number 24003 composition Furazolidone 25mg/5ml, Metronidazole 75mg/5ml and manufactured by M/s Libra (Private) Ltd, Peshawar.

Di-ethylene Glycol (DEG) and Ethylene Glycol (EG) contaminated oral preparations can lead to serious health risks.

