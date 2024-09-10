Punjab PA passes reforms to modernise legislative framework

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly on Monday passed landmark reforms to modernise legislative framework and enhance transparency.

The Punjab Assembly has passed significant amendments to its rules of procedure, aimed at modernising the legislative framework, enhancing transparency, and strengthening oversight mechanisms.

Speaker Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, stated that these amendments will streamline processes and make the Assembly more transparent and accountable to the public.

The key amendments includes empowering standing committees to review government policies, expenditures, and public petitions, enhancing committees’ role in implementing Assembly decisions and financial oversight, mandatory representation of women in all committees, ensuring gender inclusivity in the legislative process.

The House also passed amendments relating to transferring some speaker powers to standing committees, a first in Pakistan’s history, increasing committee chairpersons’ authority and parliamentary affairs continuity, live streaming of Assembly proceedings and making all committee reports publicly available on the Assembly website.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan emphasised that these reforms ensure the Assembly operates effectively, transparently, and according to the highest governance standards.

“These amendments make the Assembly accountable, transparent, and committed to serving the public with integrity,” he added.

This development marks a significant milestone in Punjab’s legislative history, paving the way for more efficient and responsive governance.

Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan has strongly criticised the government for failing to submit Principal Policy reports for the past eight years, labeling it an “constitutional crisis.” Khan expressed dismay over the government’s negligence, questioning how the public can trust a government that has not submitted reports for nearly a decade.

The Assembly also addressed the contentious issue of Lahore Gymkhana Club’s lease agreement, which has been renting public land for a mere Rs 417 per month. Members from both the government and opposition severely criticised the lease, with Speaker Khan slamming the elite class for refusing to change their exploitative ways.

MPA Amjad Ali Javed highlighted the widespread exploitation of resources by the elite, questioning the very existence of Pakistan. Javed emphasised that the issue extends beyond a single gymkhana, representing a broader system of elitism. He cited examples of individuals paying Rs 7,000 rent for small shops while billions are spent on gymkhanas, stressing that luxuries should be funded personally, not at public expense.

In response, Speaker Khan announced the formation of a special committee to investigate the matter and retrieve billions of rupees from the elite. Khan vowed to end elitism, stating, “We will not tolerate their tyranny; we will retrieve the rent.”

The committee will review the lease agreement and investigate why it was not revised for 70 years, submitting its report within two weeks.

In a significant move, Khan also announced the inclusion of Faisalabad’s Chenab Club in the investigation, expanding the scope of the inquiry.

Opposition member Rana Aftab Ahmed Khan severely criticised the government and police department over law and order issues. Khan questioned which police officer’s child does not attend school in elite institutions, highlighting the lavish spending on clubs. He also pointed out that police officers have constructed residences in Defense Housing Authority.

Shazia Abid, a PPP member, questioned the Inspector General of Police about the utilisation of Rs 11 billion allocated for the Kachha operation. Abid demanded accountability and asked whether the funds were used to compensate affected families.

PPP MPA Malik Wasif Mazhar praised Punjab Police for their sacrifices in maintaining law and order. Mazhar emphasised the need for accountability regarding the Rs 11 billion allocated for the Kachhi operation and criticised the construction of luxurious police offices.

Opposition member Sheikh Imtiaz expressed gratitude for being granted production orders. Imtiaz criticised the misuse of terrorism cases and highlighted the plight of families affected by enforced disappearances.

Government member Fabulous Christopher drew attention to the poor condition of roads leading to Mariamabad and Dogran. Christopher appealed for repairs to facilitate pilgrims visiting the area.

Opposition member Sardar Shahabuddin criticised politicisation of police and demanded accountability.

Panel of Chairman Samiullah Khan urged members to focus on critical issues like inflation, law and order, and national politics, emphasising the need for collective efforts to address these challenges.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan commenced the session, addressing various issues. Parliamentary Secretary for Sports, Ans Khokhar, responded to queries regarding sports infrastructure. He announced that two stadiums, a sports complex, and a gymnasium would be constructed in Tehsil Raiwind, with an estimated budget of Rs. 350 million.

Government member Amjad Ali Javed criticised the Sports Department, pointing out that the District Sports Committee in Toba Tek Singh had not received any grants from the Punjab Sports Board in the past five years. Javed emphasised that without investment in sports, the future of young athletes remains bleak.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan expressed concerns over the politicisation of sports associations and demanded that politicians should be removed from these positions. He stated that sports had been ruined by politics and called for the government to separate sports from politics entirely.

Discussing the deplorable condition of sports complexes, Khan noted that many were closed, and membership fees were being collected from people. He emphasised the need for attention to sports infrastructure, particularly in the Kachhi area.

Sardar Awais Dreshak, demanded that sports complexes should be established in Kaccha area. He demanded that special attention should be given to his area, highlighting the importance of developing parks to keep youth engaged in positive activities.

The Speaker concluded by acknowledging the government’s efforts to support sports, particularly under the leadership of the chief minister of Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024