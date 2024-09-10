KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 334,518 tonnes of cargo comprising 233,290 tonnes of import cargo and 101,228 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

The total import cargos of 233,290 tonnes comprised of 83,093 tonnes of containerised cargo; 51,364 tonnes of bulk cargo and 89,833 tonnes of oil & liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 101,228 tonnes comprised of 70,525 tonnes of containerised cargo; 5,803 tonnes of rice and 24,900 tonnes of bulk cargo.

There were nine vessels MSC Carlotta, Xin Ming Bo, M. T. Mardan, M. T. Sargodha, Beijing BRIDGE, Ningbo Express, GSL Nicoletta, Beira and Safeen Power carrying containers, tankers and general cargo currently at the berths.

There were eight ships namely Y M Excellence, M. T. Quetta, Cosco Glory, Jaru Bham, Chem Neon, Zhong Gu Bo Hai, Hodaka Galaxy and SSI Resolute sailed out to sea during the reported period. One ship Xin Min Bo is expected to sail on 8-9-24.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 72,547 tonnes comprising of 70,728 tonnes of import cargo and 1,819 tonnes of export cargo including 450 loaded and empty containers (343 TEUs imports and 107 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The total import cargo of 70,228 tonnes includes 5,831 tonnes of containerised cargo; 11,505 tonnes of coal; 22,575 tonnes of mogas; 10,537 tonnes of palm oil; 18,600 tonnes of canola seed; and 1,680 tonnes of LPG.

The total export cargo of 1,819 tonnes includes 1,819 tonnes of containerised cargo.

There are 10 ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim waiting for berths; out of them four ships, AU Taurus, NCC Badar, EVA Hong Kong and Sea Destiny carrying palm oil,gas oil,chemicals and coal are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, EVTL and PIBTon 9-9-2024.

