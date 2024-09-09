CECOS hosts event to address climate change challenge

PESHAWAR: CECOS University hosted the “COP In My City 2024” event, a youth-focused initiative organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Pakistan (MoCC&EC) and the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, in collaboration with UNICEF and UNWONEN.

The event aimed to recognize the imminent threat of climate change and to mobilize young individuals for global climate action.

The event featured esteemed guests, including Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan representing the COP 29 Presidency.

MPA Muhammad Arif, Chairman, KP Standing Committee on Climate Change attended the ceremony and apprised the audience of the Government’s initiatives on Climate Change.

“COP In My City 2024” builds on the success of last year’s event, providing an invaluable platform for college and university students across Pakistan to engage in meaningful climate-related discourse.

This year’s event has also opened doors for selected participants to represent Pakistan at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP 29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11-22, 2024, as part of the youth delegation.

A key feature of this year’s program is the COP ASIC Research Mentorship Program Workshop. This workshop is designed to support Master’s and PhD research students in their studies on climate change and carbon markets.

Four students will be selected this year to present their research at the international level during the COP - ASIC annual meeting and will be eligible for a three-month paid internship worth $3,000.

This initiative aims to educate students about COP ASIC’s activities, research areas, proposal structures, and deadlines, ensuring that they are well-equipped to contribute to global discussions on climate action.

Events for the selection of participants will be held in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Quetta, Gilgit, and Muzaffarabad, ensuring equitable representation and opportunities for youth from all regions of Pakistan to voice their concerns and ideas on climate change.

The “COP In My City 2024” event reaffirmed CECOS University’s commitment to promoting climate education, awareness, and action among the youth. The university remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that foster meaningful engagement and inspire future leaders to contribute to a sustainable and resilient world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024