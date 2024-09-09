AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,340 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-09

CECOS hosts event to address climate change challenge

Recorder Report Published 09 Sep, 2024 07:03am

PESHAWAR: CECOS University hosted the “COP In My City 2024” event, a youth-focused initiative organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Pakistan (MoCC&EC) and the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, in collaboration with UNICEF and UNWONEN.

The event aimed to recognize the imminent threat of climate change and to mobilize young individuals for global climate action.

The event featured esteemed guests, including Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan representing the COP 29 Presidency.

MPA Muhammad Arif, Chairman, KP Standing Committee on Climate Change attended the ceremony and apprised the audience of the Government’s initiatives on Climate Change.

“COP In My City 2024” builds on the success of last year’s event, providing an invaluable platform for college and university students across Pakistan to engage in meaningful climate-related discourse.

This year’s event has also opened doors for selected participants to represent Pakistan at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP 29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11-22, 2024, as part of the youth delegation.

A key feature of this year’s program is the COP ASIC Research Mentorship Program Workshop. This workshop is designed to support Master’s and PhD research students in their studies on climate change and carbon markets.

Four students will be selected this year to present their research at the international level during the COP - ASIC annual meeting and will be eligible for a three-month paid internship worth $3,000.

This initiative aims to educate students about COP ASIC’s activities, research areas, proposal structures, and deadlines, ensuring that they are well-equipped to contribute to global discussions on climate action.

Events for the selection of participants will be held in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Quetta, Gilgit, and Muzaffarabad, ensuring equitable representation and opportunities for youth from all regions of Pakistan to voice their concerns and ideas on climate change.

The “COP In My City 2024” event reaffirmed CECOS University’s commitment to promoting climate education, awareness, and action among the youth. The university remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that foster meaningful engagement and inspire future leaders to contribute to a sustainable and resilient world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

climate change UNICEF Ministry of Climate Change climate action CECOS University

Comments

200 characters

CECOS hosts event to address climate change challenge

Processing industry: MoF seeks mechanism to avoid misuse of gas

Refund cannot be blocked for pendency of tax reference: IHC

KOEN demands tariffs for its hydel projects under 2025 Policy

Security forces foil aggression on Afghan border

Activists clash with police as PTI holds rally in Islamabad

PM launches ‘special’ anti-polio drive

All set for ‘special’ polio drive in 15 Punjab districts

Wapda planning work on Chashma Lift Canal project

BMP assails increase in power tariffs

OMAP seeks PM’s intervention to help resolve issues facing petroleum industry

Read more stories