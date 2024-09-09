AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,340 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 09, 2024
Markets

Australia shares end higher

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2024

SYDNEY: Australia shares ended higher on Friday but posted their first weekly loss in four as the country’s soft growth data dampened hopes of an early rate cut and volatility in commodity-related stocks weighed on sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 1% lower for the week. It, however ended 0.3% higher on Friday reflecting underlying strength in financials.

Australia reported its June quarter gross domestic product numbers on Wednesday, which showed persisting economic weakness amid stiff borrowing costs and high inflation, depressing investor hopes of an early interest rate cut by the local central bank.

The banking sub-index, which rallied 1.3% for the day, closed the week higher amid expectations of a high interest rate environment. The “Big Four” banks gained between 1.2% and 1.5% on Friday.

“The banks are expected to continue benefiting from a high-interest rate environment as the Reserve Bank of Australia reaffirmed over the week that it is not yet ready to shift policy,” said Hebe Chen, market analyst at IG.

Financial conglomerate Macquarie was one of the top gainers on the benchmark and has lifted its market value by 4.3% for the week after announcing plans to sell data centre operator AirTrunk to Blackstone in a A$24 billion ($16.16 billion) deal on Wednesday.

