Dalian iron ore extends losses

SINGAPORE: Dalian iron ore futures prices fell for the sixth straight session on Friday and were on track for their largest weekly loss in almost two years, as soft Chinese economic data weighed on demand prospects in the top consumer’s steel market.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 1.9% lower at 671.5 yuan ($94.72) a metric ton. The contract has lost 11.24% this week, heading for its largest weekly fall since Oct. 28, 2022. The benchmark October iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.74% lower at $90.35 a ton, as of 0335 GMT.

Iron ore is among the most vulnerable commodities to China slowdown risks as the property market constitutes the bulk of steel demand, which may continue deteriorating, ING analysts said in a note. Prices of new homes in China rose at a slower pace in August, as the crisis-hit property sector struggles to find its bottom.

The purchasing managers’ index for China’s steel industry declined for the third consecutive month in August, the official index compiler CFLP Steel Logistics Professional Committee (CSLPC) said on Saturday. In August, domestic steel demand weakened further, steel production decreased, steel mills’ stocks mounted further, and raw materials prices remained low, the CSLPC said.

Iron ore’s slump comes as the China Iron & Steel Association advised mills against the impulse to restart production and boost output too quickly, despite estimating a certain degree of recovery in steel demand through September and October, ANZ analysts said.

“We expect iron ore prices to fall further this year amid subdued demand and sufficient supply,” the ING analysts said.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE lost ground, with coking coal and coke down 2.71% and 2.98%, respectively. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were weaker. Hot-rolled coil shed almost 2.8%, rebar fell 2.67%, wire rod and stainless steel both declined about 0.5%.

