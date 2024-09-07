Sindh Assembly passed resolution commemorating Defence Day

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution commemorating Defence Day, paying tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their sacrifices in defending the country against Indian military aggression.

During a brief session, the house adopted the resolution, which was tabled by Sindh’s Minister for Home and Parliamentary Affairs, Zia ul Hassan Lanjar. The resolution lauded the armed forces for their valour in safeguarding the nation during the 1965 conflict.

The assembly expressed deep gratitude to the martyrs and their families, honouring those who laid down their lives for the country’s defense. The resolution received unanimous support from all political parties.

In his remarks, the minister hailed September 6 as a “historic” day, a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who defended the nation. He also underscored the importance of national unity in overcoming the challenges Pakistan faces.

Latter, Speaker, Syed Awais Qadir Shah adjourned the sitting for Monday afternoon at 2:00 pm.

