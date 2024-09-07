AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
Sep 07, 2024

Hashoo Group announces 25-year partnership to transform Royal Palm Golf

Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2024 06:59am

LAHORE: Pakistan Services Limited (PSL)-Hashoo Group, in collaboration with Warm Waters Advisory Group, Platinum Construction Limited and Golfscape LDA Portugal, has announced a 25-year strategic partnership to manage and transform the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club, Lahore, with a formal award of a contract by the competent authorities awaited subsequently.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Warm Waters Advisory and Hashoo Group’s commitment to enhancing leisure, hospitality, tourism, and sporting experiences, making Royal Palm one of the best family entertainment, leisure, and golf destinations in Pakistan, said a Hashoo Group spokesperson here on Friday.

Royal Palm Golf and Country Club is renowned for its outstanding golf course, luxurious amenities and distinguished membership, which includes top industry leaders, businessmen, and dignitaries from across the country. Under the stewardship of Hashoo Group and its partners, the Club will undergo a comprehensive revitalisation to enhance its position as a premier destination for family entertainment and sporting activities, further promoting tourism in the region.

The transformation will feature significant investments to upgrade the golf course, expand sports facilities, enrich dining options and develop event spaces that cater to a diverse audience. A notable addition will be a five-star guest accommodation facility featuring over 100 rooms with views directly overlooking the golf course. To foster a vibrant golfing community and attract tourists, the Club will introduce high-profile golfing events, tournaments, and bespoke hospitality experiences tailored specifically for golf enthusiasts, further enhancing its appeal to both local and international players.

Commenting on the collaboration, Bastien Blanc, CEO, Hospitality Division, Hashoo Group, stated, “We are excited to join forces with our esteemed partners to redefine the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club experience. This project marks the second golf-centred property to join the Signature Collection by Pearl-Continental, designed to offer unique and memorable experiences beyond the typical hospitality stay. Our vision is to establish Royal Palm as the premier choice for families, leisure seekers, and golf enthusiasts in the region.”

Warm Waters Advisory Group, known for its strategic expertise in revitalising state assets, is playing a key role in this collaboration. Adeel Malik, General Partner of Warm Waters Advisory Group, said Warm Waters Advisory has consistently led innovative collaborations in this market to maximize the potential of opportunities and assets. “At Royal Palm Golf and Country Club, we have facilitated a strategic partnership between Hashoo Group and Portuguese Golf Company, bringing foreign direct investment (FDI) to Pakistan. We aim to revitalise and enhance Royal Palm, making it a national asset again,” he added.

With its extensive experience in modern construction and infrastructure development, Platinum Construction Limited will ensure the transformation is executed seamlessly. Qadeer Ashfaq, CEO of Platinum Construction Limited, added, “We are thrilled to introduce a state-of-the-art five-star guest facility, new banquet spaces, and a complete renovation of the existing clubhouse.”

Golfscape LDA Portugal, a global leader in golf course design and management, brings its expertise to elevate Royal Palm Golf and Country Club to new heights. Gil Zdanowski, CEO of Golfscape LDA Portugal and Asad Abbas, Partner Golfscape Pakistan, said that they see great potential in the Pakistan market and are committed to positioning Royal Palm as the premier golf course in the country. “By introducing modern infrastructure, including advanced drainage, maintenance, and landscaping, we aim to deliver a golfing experience that meets world-class standards. Together with our partners, we will ensure Royal Palm becomes a local and internationally standout golfing destination.”

