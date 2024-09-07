Defence Day: PNSC stands in solidarity with armed forces of Pakistan

The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) proudly stands in solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan, recognizing their sacrifices and unwavering commitment to the protection of Pakistan's ideological and geographical integrity.

As the national flag career, PNSC plays a vital role in facilitating Pakistan’s International seaborne trade. By transporting goods via sea, PNSC decreases the country’s reliance on foreign shipping companies, thereby enhancing maritime self-sufficiency and supporting economic growth.

PNSC is one of the most profitable state-owned entities under the government of Pakistan. Recently, the central monitoring unit issued an aggregate annual report on the best-performing State-Owned Enterprises (SOES) in Pakistan for the fiscal year 2022-23. PNSC was recognized among the top 15 profit-making entities, no 1 in infrastructure, transport, and its sector, further solidifying its reputation as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s maritime industry.—Muhammad Farooq Nizami

