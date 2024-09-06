AGL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.88%)
AIRLINK 142.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.54%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
DCL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.98%)
DFML 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.78%)
DGKC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
FFBL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.43%)
KOSM 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-9.36%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.03%)
NBP 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
OGDC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.61%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 57.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.22%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 52.45 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.92%)
UNITY 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 8,350 Increased By 4.7 (0.06%)
BR30 26,917 Decreased By -120 (-0.44%)
KSE100 78,863 Increased By 15.3 (0.02%)
KSE30 25,026 Increased By 13.7 (0.05%)
Sep 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-06

Aurangzeb urges support for Chinese cos

Press Release Published 06 Sep, 2024 07:04am

ISLAMABAD: The finance minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, has urged PCICL to foster joint ventures (JVs) and enhance support for Chinese companies in Pakistan, said a press release.

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, met with the leadership of Pak China Investment Company Limited (PCICL) to discuss boosting Chinese investment in Pakistan, with a focus on joint ventures and expanding exports of Pakistan-based Chinese firms.

Attendees included PCICL Chairman Sun Bo, Managing Director Hassan Raza, and senior officials from the Finance Division and PCICL. During the discussion, the finance minister said that PCICL was an important partner for Pakistan’s economic growth and development.

PM Shehbaz approves joint venture to transfer Chinese industries to Pakistan

He said that in the CPEC phase-2, development and growth of industry and relocation of businesses were going to be the priority areas. In such a scenario, it was imperative for PCICL to reposition itself with a clear view of the target market and play the role of an anchor in identifying areas for joint ventures and SMEs and providing advisory and support in financing to boost investment and trade flows, he said.

Sun Bo and Hassan Raza briefed the Minister on PCICL’s efforts to strengthen Pakistan-China trade and investment, pledging continued support.

Sun Bo, chairman PCICL, thanked the finance minister and appreciated his comments and concerns about the role of PCICL in promoting investment and joint ventures between both countries. “We would do our best to serve the Pakistan economy,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy Trade CPEC finance minister investments businesses Muhammad Aurangzeb Chinese cos Chinese investment JVs PCICL

Comments

200 characters

Aurangzeb urges support for Chinese cos

FTAs, PTAs: MoC urged to include commercial transactions clause

FBR amends Federal Excise Rules, 2005

Aurangzeb explains steps to stabilise economy

Capacity tariff of Chinese IPPs: China appears unwilling to renegotiate?

PD officials quizzed by Nepra on shift to SOFR

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs69.9trn

Attacks on grid stations: Govt decides to treat errant KP MPs in a heavy manner

PM seeks plans for $25bn IT exports

Pakistan has responded positively to BD’s gestures: FO

Read more stories