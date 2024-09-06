FE-25 deposits: SBP drops monthly reporting requirement

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has discontinued the monthly reporting of “FE-25 Deposits and their Utilization”.

According to the SBP, as per previous directives, banks were required the monthly reporting of “FE-25 Deposits and their Utilization” data to Core Statistics Department of the State Bank through email.

With the adoption of “Monthly Reporting of Foreign Currency Deposits & Borrowings” statement being collected, reporting requirement of “FE-25 Deposits and its Utilization” data stands discontinued with immediate effect.

