Meezan Bank & Mastercard renew strategic partnership to enhance offerings for customers across country

KARACHI: Meezan Bank has announced the renewal of strategic partnership with Mastercard to enhance bank’s debit cards portfolio and transform the banking experience for its customers across Pakistan

This collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Syed Amir Ali Deputy CEO of Meezan Bank, and JK Khalil Regional President of Mastercard. On the occasion Irfan Siddiqui President & CEO Meezan Bank, Syed Iftikharul Haq Group Head Consumer Finance Meezan Bank and other senior representatives from both the organizations were also present.

As part of this renewed partnership, Meezan Bank, with the fastest growing debit cards portfolio powered by Mastercard, will further expand its premium card offerings. The Bank will introduce a range of exclusive benefits designed for the evolving needs of its affluent customers. This includes enhanced convenience, access to bespoke travel and lifestyle benefits and an elevated digital banking experience.

On the occasion, Irfan Siddiqui President Meezan Bank said that the partnership between Meezan Bank and Mastercard is driven by a shared vision to transform the payment landscape in Pakistan. “We are pleased to forge this strategic collaboration, which builds on our longstanding relationship and promises to further strengthen the country’s payment solutions infrastructure.”

He said that Meezan Bank aim is to deliver secure, convenient, and Shariah-compliant debit card products that will significantly enhance the customer experience.

Arslan Khan, Country Manager, Pakistan at Mastercard said that Mastercard is committed to empowering our partners through innovative financial products and solutions that build confidence, convenience and trust. “We’re excited to partner with Meezan Bank on its phenomenal growth journey, expanding our alliance, with bespoke and customized solutions to meet the ever-evolving needs and aspirations of affluent Islamic Banking consumers in Pakistan, while keeping transactions safe, secure and seamless,” he added.

The announcement builds on a long relationship between the partners, which recently saw Meezan Bank becoming the first bank in Pakistan to host a Mastercard-led cyber security workshop, marking the launch of Mastercard’s new cyber security service in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024