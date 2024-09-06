Gold prices sharply up

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Thursday shot up with the international bullion value again surpassing $2500 an ounce, traders said.

The gold prices surged by Rs2000 to Rs262100 per tola and Rs1714 to Rs224708 per 10 grams. However, the open market sales gold at much higher price of Rs265000 per tola.

On the world market, gold bullion value grew by $22 to $2503 per ounce with silver available at just over $28 per ounce, traders said.

Domestically, silver prices fell to Rs2900 per tola and Rs2486.28 per 10 grams, down by Rs50 and Rs43, respectively, traders added.

