EFU Life launches wellness proposition, WIN

KARACHI: EFU Life Assurance Ltd, a leading private sector Life, Takaful and Health insurance provider, announced the launch of its wellness proposition, EFU Life WIN. This is part of the launch of wellness segment and the program is designed to empower individuals to take control of their health and financial well-being through an integrated approach that combines life insurance with a comprehensive wellness platform.

Speaking at the launch event, Mohammed Ali Ahmed, CEO and Managing Director of EFU Life Assurance Ltd., stated, “At EFU Life, we are committed to providing our customers with solutions that go beyond traditional insurance.”

