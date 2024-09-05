Burj Azizi: Dubai set to see ‘world’s second-tallest tower’

Dubai will become home to the world’s second-tallest building with Burj Azizi set for completion in 2028 as UAE developer Azizi Developments announced its height of 725 metres.

The 131+ storey skyscraper, located on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road, will launch for sales in February 2025, the press release by the developer added. It will feature a unique all-suite seven-star hotel along with a vertical retail center spread out over seven floors. Burj Azizi will also boast an observation deck as well as several other features.

It will comprise of the highest hotel lobby in the world on level 11, the highest nightclub on level 126, the highest observation deck on level 130, the highest restaurant in Dubai on Level 122 – beating Burj Khalifa’s At.mosphere, and the highest hotel room in Dubai on level 118.

Surge in real estate: Dubai developers facilitate property buyers with UAE Golden visas

“Burj Azizi will embody Dubai’s spirit, celebrating the world’s seven major cultures through its intricate interior design,” Mirwais Azizi, founder and chairman of Azizi Developments, was quoted as saying in the statement.

“My vision for Burj Azizi is to create a lasting legacy, a tribute to Dubai as a destination of choice for both residents and visitors and a monumental achievement in engineering, setting new benchmarks for quality, luxury, and innovation.”

The tower will also feature residences that include penthouses, apartments, and holiday homes, as well as other amenities.

Dubai architects envision design of 550-metre-tall ring encircling Burj Khalifa