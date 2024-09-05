AGL 33.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-05

Contempt case: ECP mulling allowing IK virtual appearance

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 05 Sep, 2024 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: Yet again, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), for the second time in less than two months, is considering the option to allow virtual appearance to former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a contempt case through video link from Adiala Jail Rawalpindi — this time deciding to approach the jail authorities in this context.

In the hearing of contempt cases against Khan and Fawad Chaudhry, a four-member ECP bench, Wednesday, inquired from the ECP officials whether it was permissible in the law to allow Khan to virtually appear before the bench through video link in connection with recording of evidence in the contempt case.

The ECP officials from the Law Wing informed the bench that the superior judiciary has allowed Khan to virtually appear in the related cases through video link. The former PM also appeared through video link before the Supreme Court in a case against him, the bench was informed.

Punjab government’s senior law officials also endorsed the ECP officials on allowing virtual appearance to Khan in the contempt case.

Naeem Haider Panjutha from the defence side said Adiala Jail authorities previously said they did not have this facility.

The bench decided to approach the jail authorities in this regard. The case was adjourned till 19 September.

Earlier, Panjutha informed the bench that he appeared on behalf of both Khan and Chaudhry in the contempt cases. He said Khan’s counsel in the contempt case Faisal Farid was busy with court cases, unable to appear before the bench in the contempt case for Wednesday hearing.

Panjutha requested the bench to adjourn Khan’s case till 19 September like the bench adjourned Chaudhry’s case till the said date, a day earlier, on Tuesday.

“These cases are identical,” the defence counsel said.

“No, they are not,” Nisar Ahmed Durrani, one of the bench members responded.

Shoaib Shaheen from the defence side also said that the cases against Khan and Chaudhry were separate.

This 11 July, the ECP considered the option of allowing virtual appearance to Khan through video link in the contempt case but did not take any decision in this regard.

In August 2022, the ECP issued contempt notices to Khan, the PTI supremo, as well as Chaudhry and Asad Umar, the two former PTI leaders, for their public criticism of the ECP and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. The cases are since pending.

Umar has urged the electoral body to drop contempt proceedings against him taking the stance that he has quit politics. Although, the case against Umar is not officially disposed of, the ECP has apparently halted the contempt proceedings against him.

Nisar Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Hassan Bharwana and Justice Ikram Ullah Khan (retd) are the four members hearing the contempt cases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

