Pakistan Print 2024-09-05

Punjab govt tells LHC: PTI-Gujrat chief released under MPO

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2024 06:19am

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday told the Lahore High Court that President PTI-Gujrat Saleem Sarwar Jaura had been released following expiry of his detention under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

The law officer asked the court to dispose of a petition challenging the detention of the PTI leader.

The petitioner’s counsel however, argued that the law of preventive detention had also been assailed in the petition. He stated that the government could not detain a citizen without any valid reason.

The court at this issued notices to the attorney general of Pakistan and advocate general Punjab for their assistance in the matter on October 28.

Petitioner Umm-i-Rubab had filed a habeas corpus petition pleading that deputy commissioner Gujrat issued a detention order of her husband on August 21 under the garb of section 3 of the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960.

She alleged that the detention order was issued only to prevent the PTI leader from participating in a public rally scheduled for August 22 in Islamabad.

