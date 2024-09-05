AGL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
AIRLINK 144.80 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.92%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
DCL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
DFML 51.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 79.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
FCCL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.63%)
FFBL 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FFL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.81%)
HUBC 154.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
KOSM 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.35%)
MLCF 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
NBP 57.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.49%)
OGDC 137.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
PAEL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.77%)
PPL 113.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.19%)
PRL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 58.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.6%)
TELE 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
TOMCL 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TPLP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
TRG 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.56%)
UNITY 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 8,356 Increased By 10 (0.12%)
BR30 27,066 Increased By 28.8 (0.11%)
KSE100 78,907 Increased By 58.5 (0.07%)
KSE30 25,028 Increased By 15.3 (0.06%)
Sep 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-05

Olympian Arshad Nadeem partner with realme

Press Release Published 05 Sep, 2024 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: Arshad Nadeem picks realme as his first-ever smartphone brand partnership - a record setting partnership for the Pakistani Smartphone Industry.

The world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, realme, continues to solidify its position at the forefront of innovation and quality by proudly announcing its partnership with Pakistan's national hero, Arshad Nadeem. Known for his awe-inspiring victory at the Olympics via unwavering determination, Arshad embodies the spirit of resilience and excellence—qualities that resonate deeply with realme’s brand ethos, “Dare to Leap.”

This partnership is a testament to realme’s ongoing commitment to celebrating national heroes who inspire millions. Following in the footsteps of cricket sensation Shaheen Afridi, Arshad Nadeem’s association with realme further highlights the brand’s dedication to recognizing and empowering those who represent Pakistan on the global stage.

Arshad Nadeem has recently captured the world's attention with his historic performance in the javelin throw. After placing second a year ago at the World Athletics Championships, Arshad returned stronger than ever, hurling the javelin an astonishing 305 feet—longer than the distance between the goal lines of a football field. This remarkable throw set a new Olympic record and earned him a well-deserved gold medal, as well as his moment of pride with the Pakistani national anthem playing on the podium.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

realme Arshad Nadeem Olympian Arshad Nadeem brand partner

Comments

200 characters

Olympian Arshad Nadeem partner with realme

PIA sell-off likely by next month

9,130 big retailers integrated in POS system

Improvement in indicators highlighted

No reports of IMF objections to power relief package of Punjab govt: minister

China seeks RMB pilot project at Gwadar Free Zone

Fixed tax: Traders ready to pay Rs5,000 per month

3 Oct cargoes to be cancelled: Leading OMCs’ Sept cargo deferred

Co-financing: List of 12 potential projects shared with EIB

Imran Khan warns against ‘destroying only identity SC’

ECP holds Islamabad LG poll schedule ‘in abeyance’

Read more stories