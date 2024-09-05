Olympian Arshad Nadeem partner with realme

ISLAMABAD: Arshad Nadeem picks realme as his first-ever smartphone brand partnership - a record setting partnership for the Pakistani Smartphone Industry.

The world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, realme, continues to solidify its position at the forefront of innovation and quality by proudly announcing its partnership with Pakistan's national hero, Arshad Nadeem. Known for his awe-inspiring victory at the Olympics via unwavering determination, Arshad embodies the spirit of resilience and excellence—qualities that resonate deeply with realme’s brand ethos, “Dare to Leap.”

This partnership is a testament to realme’s ongoing commitment to celebrating national heroes who inspire millions. Following in the footsteps of cricket sensation Shaheen Afridi, Arshad Nadeem’s association with realme further highlights the brand’s dedication to recognizing and empowering those who represent Pakistan on the global stage.

Arshad Nadeem has recently captured the world's attention with his historic performance in the javelin throw. After placing second a year ago at the World Athletics Championships, Arshad returned stronger than ever, hurling the javelin an astonishing 305 feet—longer than the distance between the goal lines of a football field. This remarkable throw set a new Olympic record and earned him a well-deserved gold medal, as well as his moment of pride with the Pakistani national anthem playing on the podium.

