Digitalisation of internship management system inaugurated at UVAS

LAHORE: The Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department (L&DDD) on Wednesday inaugurated the digitalization of the internship management system and milk supply management system at the University of the Veterinary Sciences (UVAS).

The system has been developed by the Directorate of Information Technology in collaboration with the Faculty of Veterinary Science for the facilitation of students and UVAS employees.

Secretary Livestock Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel was accompanied by Prof Dr Muhammad Younus, Director of Information Technology, Rizwan Saleem and others. The Secretary also called on Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus.

Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Registrar Sajjad Hyder and senior UVAS professors and livestock officials were also present.

The secretary said that the livestock sector is the backbone of our national economy as 80 percent of poor livestock farmers are associated with this sector. He urged working on climate change, sustainability, innovative technology, genetics improvement, automation, artificial intelligence and alternative fodder production is the key to boosting the livestock sector in Pakistan. He said that climate change is the main issue which must be focused immediately. Enhancing exports, eradication of foot and mouth disease and producing quality vaccines to control deadly diseases of livestock are priority areas, the secretary of livestock added. He said that UVAS having a strong history plays a lead role in coping with livestock sector issues by using its knowledge, research and trained human resources.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Younus said that UVAS is playing a pivotal role in the development of the livestock sector and working shoulder to shoulder with Livestock Department Punjab to solve the sector issues. He assured UVAS assistance for the Livestock Department Punjab to boost the sector.

The meeting participants spoke about UVAS research work regarding dairy animal reproduction by the use of in-vitro fertilization technology, information technology software linked with veterinary sciences for the guidance of students and vaccine production process to curb livestock diseases.

