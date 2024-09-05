AGL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
AIRLINK 143.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.22%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
DCL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.17%)
DFML 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.37%)
DGKC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
FFBL 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
HUBC 154.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
KEL 4.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.68%)
MLCF 34.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
NBP 57.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.19%)
OGDC 138.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.62%)
PAEL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.66%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.77%)
PPL 113.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 58.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.59%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TOMCL 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 51.90 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.86%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.9%)
BR100 8,361 Increased By 14.9 (0.18%)
BR30 27,109 Increased By 72.4 (0.27%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 25,044 Increased By 32.1 (0.13%)
Sep 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-05

Digitalisation of internship management system inaugurated at UVAS

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2024 07:46am

LAHORE: The Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department (L&DDD) on Wednesday inaugurated the digitalization of the internship management system and milk supply management system at the University of the Veterinary Sciences (UVAS).

The system has been developed by the Directorate of Information Technology in collaboration with the Faculty of Veterinary Science for the facilitation of students and UVAS employees.

Secretary Livestock Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel was accompanied by Prof Dr Muhammad Younus, Director of Information Technology, Rizwan Saleem and others. The Secretary also called on Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus.

Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Registrar Sajjad Hyder and senior UVAS professors and livestock officials were also present.

The secretary said that the livestock sector is the backbone of our national economy as 80 percent of poor livestock farmers are associated with this sector. He urged working on climate change, sustainability, innovative technology, genetics improvement, automation, artificial intelligence and alternative fodder production is the key to boosting the livestock sector in Pakistan. He said that climate change is the main issue which must be focused immediately. Enhancing exports, eradication of foot and mouth disease and producing quality vaccines to control deadly diseases of livestock are priority areas, the secretary of livestock added. He said that UVAS having a strong history plays a lead role in coping with livestock sector issues by using its knowledge, research and trained human resources.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Younus said that UVAS is playing a pivotal role in the development of the livestock sector and working shoulder to shoulder with Livestock Department Punjab to solve the sector issues. He assured UVAS assistance for the Livestock Department Punjab to boost the sector.

The meeting participants spoke about UVAS research work regarding dairy animal reproduction by the use of in-vitro fertilization technology, information technology software linked with veterinary sciences for the guidance of students and vaccine production process to curb livestock diseases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

UVAS digitalisation University of the Veterinary Sciences Saqib Ali Ateel

Comments

200 characters

Digitalisation of internship management system inaugurated at UVAS

PIA sell-off likely by next month

9,130 big retailers integrated in POS system

Improvement in indicators highlighted

No reports of IMF objections to power relief package of Punjab govt: minister

China seeks RMB pilot project at Gwadar Free Zone

Fixed tax: Traders ready to pay Rs5,000 per month

3 Oct cargoes to be cancelled: Leading OMCs’ Sept cargo deferred

Co-financing: List of 12 potential projects shared with EIB

Imran Khan warns against ‘destroying only identity SC’

ECP holds Islamabad LG poll schedule ‘in abeyance’

Read more stories