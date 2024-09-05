Nomination for Hilal-i-Imtiaz: Speaker NA greets Jimmy Engineer

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Jimmy Engineer, a distinguished artist and social worker, on being nominated for the prestigious Hilal-i-Imtiaz by the government.

The Speaker said, “This recognition is a testament of Engineer’s outstanding contributions to the realms of fine arts and his tireless efforts in social work.”

While commending the outstanding work of Jimmy, the Speaker said, “His work goes beyond the canvas, touching the lives of the underprivileged and marginalized segments of society. His efforts in organizing over 260 awareness programmes and campaigns for the handicapped and orphans have made a significant impact across the nation.”

Jimmy’s artistic achievements are equally remarkable, with thousands of paintings, drawings, and calligraphy pieces showcased in over 100 exhibitions both in Pakistan and abroad. His works are cherished by art lovers worldwide, reflecting his creativity and commitment to his craft, he added.

The Speaker also emphasised the importance of acknowledging and celebrating such exceptional individuals who make significant contributions to society, urging others to draw inspiration from Jimmy Engineer’s exemplary life and work.

