Pakistan Print 2024-09-05

PTI leaders sent to judicial custody

Published 05 Sep, 2024

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday remanded for ten days secretary PTI-Lahore Awais Younas in a case of attacking police outside Zaman Park residence of former premier Imran Khan.

The court also sent PTI MPA Imtiaz Sheikh on judicial remand in Zilleh Shah murder for 14-days.

Racecourse police presented Younas before the court to seek his physical remand.

Earlier, the investigating officer told the court that the identification parade of the suspect had been completed in jail and he had been recognised by the prosecution witnesses.

He asked the court to allow a 20-day physical remand of Younas for investigation.

His counsel opposed the remand request and asked the court to discharge the suspect in the case. He said the police arrested the PTI leader in a year old case with malafide intention only to politically victimize him.

The court however allowed physical remand of the PTI leader and directed the police to produce him again on September 14.

The investigating officer in Zilleh Shah Murder case stated that further custody of the suspect was not required. He asked the court to send the suspect to jail on judicial remand.

The court accordingly allowed the police request and directed the IO to submit an investigation report before the next hearing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

