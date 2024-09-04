AGL 32.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.01%)
Dalian iron ore at more than two-week low on softer China data, weakening steel sector

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2024 11:26am

SINGAPORE: Prices of Dalian iron ore futures extended declines on Wednesday to touch their lowest in over two weeks, as softer Chinese data raised concerns over the top consumer’s economic recovery and weakening steel sector.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 1.55% lower at 700.5 yuan ($98.52) a metric ton.

The contract hit an intraday low of 689.5 yuan, its weakest level since Aug. 19.

The benchmark October iron ore on the Singapore Exchange, however, was 0.19% higher at $93.8 a ton, as of 0330 GMT.

Growth in China’s services sector activity slowed in August despite the summer travel peak, a private-sector survey showed on Wednesday.

The slower services activity expansion offset faster manufacturing output growth, leaving the Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) unchanged from July.

With factory owners trimming product prices to stay competitive, consumers tightening their belts and the ailing property sector failing to see meaningful rebound, the economy faces increasing challenges in tandem with external geopolitical uncertainties.

Dalian iron ore slumps on bleak China data, higher inventories

China’s steel sector now faces several immediate challenges, including the state of the property market, the domestic business environment, a rise in protectionism globally and local policies, said ANZ analysts in a note.

Sales of construction steel on Sept. 3 eased from a one-day gain, indicating uncertainties in the domestic steel market, said Chinese consultancy Mysteel.

Iron ore prices may continue to trudge lower over the medium term, as the rebound in prices over the last two weeks had been somewhat surprising given the weak underlying fundamentals, said Westpac analysts.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE were weaker, with coking coal and coke down 2.53% and 2.07%, respectively.

Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost ground.

Rebar lost about 1.9%, hot-rolled coil shed 1.6%, stainless steel dropped around 0.8%, and wire rod was flat.

