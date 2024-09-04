AGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
AIRLINK 143.85 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.78%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.06%)
DCL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.53%)
DFML 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
DGKC 79.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.25%)
FFBL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.51%)
FFL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
HUBC 154.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.41%)
KEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.17%)
KOSM 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.73%)
MLCF 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.29%)
NBP 57.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-2.44%)
OGDC 137.68 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (2.67%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.06%)
PPL 113.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.94%)
PRL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.69%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
SEARL 57.74 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
TELE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.4%)
TOMCL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.68%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.61%)
TREET 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 51.51 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.18%)
UNITY 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.44%)
BR100 8,347 Increased By 68.7 (0.83%)
BR30 26,992 Increased By 295 (1.11%)
KSE100 78,805 Increased By 449 (0.57%)
KSE30 24,984 Increased By 165.5 (0.67%)
Indian shares set to open lower as traders brace for US data

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2024 10:51am
BENGALURU: India’s benchmark indexes are likely to open lower on Wednesday, tracking a drop in Asian shares, on resurgent worries over US slowdown and as traders turn cautious ahead of key data that could gauge the quantum of Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut.

The GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,171 points, as of 7:50 a.m. IST, indicating that the NSE Nifty 50 index will open below its previous close of 25,279.85 points.

The Nifty 50 index snapped a record 13-session winning streak on Tuesday, as trading remained choppy in the absence of local market-moving cues.

Historically, September has been a tumultuous month with heightened volatility both in Indian and global markets, said Aishvarya Dadheech, founder and chief investment officer at Fident Asset Management.

Asian shares fell on Wednesday after Wall Street closed lower overnight as tepid US manufacturing data spurred worries about a potential slowdown in the world’s largest economy.

AI heavyweight Nvidia tumbled about 9.5%, in the deepest ever single-day decline in market value for a US company.

A slew of US economic data is due this week, including readings on job openings, jobless claims and the closely watched nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.

Indian shares likely to open at record high

These data will determine the course of an interest rate cut in the United States. Domestically, traders eye oil majors Bharat Petroleum and Oil and Natural Gas Corp. after Reuters reported that the two firms are jointly exploring setting up a refinery.

Both foreign institutional investors and domestic institutional investors net bought shares on Tuesday, purchasing stocks worth 10.29 billion rupees and 18.96 billion rupees, respectively.

