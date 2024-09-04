AGL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
Pak-Iran pipeline: US warns of potential ramifications but wants to help Pakistan address energy shortage

  • US State Department spokesperson says helping Pakistan address its energy shortage is a priority for United States
BR Web Desk Published 04 Sep, 2024 10:48am

The Unites States has warned Pakistan of potential ramifications of considering business deals with Iran.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller in response to a query about the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project said, “So what I’ll say is that we will continue to enforce our sanctions against Iran. And as a matter of course, we also advise anyone considering business deals with Iran to be aware of the potential ramifications of those deals.”

Spotlight: Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline and some key facts

In April this year, Ministry of Energy started work on Pakistan-Iran Gas Pipeline Project.

The authorities concerned have started working to materialise 80-km pipeline from Gwadar to a point where it will get connected with the pipeline in Iranian territory.

Pakistan-Iran Gas Pipeline Project is estimated to be completed in 24 months at a cost of Rs44 billion.

The project has faced nearly a decade-long delay since its intended completion in December 2014, followed by operationalisation in January 2015.

Meanwhile, the US official further said that helping Pakistan address its energy shortage is a priority for the United States, and “we continue to discuss energy security with the Government of Pakistan”.

US stands shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan

Moreover, Miller strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan, which resulted in the deaths of over 50 people.

“The Pakistani people have suffered greatly at the hands of violent extremist terrorists and our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those killed,” he said.

“The United States and Pakistan have a shared interest in combatting threats to regional security, and we will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.”

