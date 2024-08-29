AGL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-29

President for steps to eliminate terrorists in Balochistan

APP Published 29 Aug, 2024 07:51am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday stressed upon taking of all possible steps to improve security situation in Balochistan and called for effective measures for the complete elimination of terrorists.

The president expressed these views during a meeting with Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti who called on him to discuss security and law and order situation in the province, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was briefed on the recent incidents of terrorism in Balochistan and discussed proposals for maintaining law and order in the province.

