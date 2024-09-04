AGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.15%)
AIRLINK 142.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.52%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.94%)
DFML 49.78 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.67%)
DGKC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.25%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.53%)
FFBL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 154.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
NBP 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.32%)
OGDC 134.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.84%)
PRL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 57.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.39%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 50.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.57%)
UNITY 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 8,278 Increased By 8.4 (0.1%)
BR30 26,697 Increased By 118.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 78,356 Increased By 73 (0.09%)
KSE30 24,819 Increased By 7.7 (0.03%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-04

15 largest SOEs: MoF seeks report to share plans with IMF

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 04 Sep, 2024 06:38am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has sought compliance report from concerned ministries on adoption of business plans and publication of Statements of Corporate Intent (SCI) for 15 largest commercial State Owned Entities (SOEs), well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

In a letter to different ministries, Finance Ministry (Corporate Finance Wing) has noted that Section 8 and Schedule-III of the SOES Act, 2023 and Para-16, 20, 21 and Annex-3 of the SOEs Policy, 2023 stipulate that all the line ministries are required to adopt and prepare business plans and Statements of Corporate Intent as per the given timelines in the SOEs Policy, 2023. The plans are to be shared with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As per Section 8 (3) of the SOEs Act and Para-20-21 of the SOEs Policy, 2023 Central Monitoring Unit (CMU) will analyze SOEs Business Plans and SCIs and will present their analysis and recommendations to CCoSOEs.

Categorisation of SOEs: SMEDA declared as essential, PNSC as strategic

Moreover, the government of Pakistan’s commitments with development partners requires that 15 Largest Commercial SOEs (by assets) will ensure the following by the end of September 2024: (i) Adoption of Business Plans; and (ii) Publication of SCIs on the official websites.

After sharing the background, Finance Ministry has requested all the concerned Ministries to ensure that the stated actions are completed with regard to National Power Parks Management, as per given timeline. The reports in this respect may be sent directly to Central Monitoring Unit, Finance Division by the end of September 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF finance ministry SOEs business plans State Owned Entities IMF and Pakistan Ministries CCoSOEs

Comments

200 characters

15 largest SOEs: MoF seeks report to share plans with IMF

$7bn EFF Programme: Aurangzeb expects on-time IMF approval

Advance tax: FBR asks traders to give alternative solution to valuation table

Rs25bn recoveries from trade groups: CPPA-G rejects changes to Nepra determinations

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 13

Bill aimed at clipping SC suo motu powers introduced

Ministries, Divs barred from releasing funds for new projects

Govt introduces ‘Contributory Pension Fund Scheme’ for new entrants

Surplus of HSD stock: PSO asked to re-evaluate HSD quantities contracted with Kuwait Petroleum Company

Ecnec clears 6 mega projects worth Rs178.1bn

Read more stories