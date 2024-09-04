KARACHI: OnMondayat PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR15.325 billion and the number of lots traded was 11,431.

Major business was contributed byGold amounting to PKR 7.506billion, followed byCurrencies through COTS (PKR 2.683billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.375billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.339billion), Silver (PKR 1.320billion), Platinum (PKR 502.993million), Natural Gas (PKR 159.415million), DJ (PKR 115.881million), SP 500 (PKR 88.205million), Copper (PKR 86.293million), Aluminum (PKR 59.779million), Brent (PKR 38.338million),Palladium (PKR 27.074million) andJapan Equity (PKR 21.627million).

