Judicial remand of Amna Urooj extended

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended judicial remand of Amna Urooj the prime suspect in a case of kidnapping drama writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar and directed the police to produce her again on September 17.

Earlier, the investigation officer asked the court to extend the judicial remand of the suspect and court accordingly approved her remand for next 14 days.

The police had previously arrested 12 suspects, including a woman, in connection with the case.

