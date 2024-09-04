Raqami Islamic Digital Bank partners with Risk Associates

KARACHI: Raqami Islamic Digital Bank Limited (RIDBL) announced a strategic partnership with Risk Associates, a leading accredited management systems certification body, to achieve ISO/IEC 27001:2022 compliance.

This certification underscores Raqami Bank’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of information security in line with international benchmarks.

The signing ceremony took place at Raqami Bank’s headquarters in Karachi, where Kashif Hassan, Managing Director, Risk Associates, and Umair Aijaz, CEO, Raqami Islamic Digital Bank Ltd (RIDBL), formalized the partnership.

Umair Aijaz, CEO, Raqami Islamic Digital Bank Ltd, commented on the partnership, “At Raqami Bank, we are committed to safeguarding our clients’ data with the highest standards of security. Our collaboration with Risk Associates to achieve ISO/IEC 27001:2022 compliance is a testament to this commitment. This certification will further enhance our ability to deliver secure and Shariah-compliant digital banking services to our valued customers.”

Syed Alay Raza, Group Head / CISO, Raqami Islamic Digital Bank Ltd., added, “Implementing ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is a significant step forward to establishing an information security management framework. It will not only align us with global best practices but also strengthen our overall security posture against the ever-growing threats in the cyber world.”

