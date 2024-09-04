AGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.15%)
AIRLINK 142.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.52%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.94%)
DFML 49.78 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.67%)
DGKC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.25%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.53%)
FFBL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 154.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
NBP 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.32%)
OGDC 134.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.84%)
PRL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 57.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.39%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 50.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.57%)
UNITY 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 8,278 Increased By 8.4 (0.1%)
BR30 26,697 Increased By 118.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 78,356 Increased By 73 (0.09%)
KSE30 24,819 Increased By 7.7 (0.03%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-04

Raqami Islamic Digital Bank partners with Risk Associates

Press Release Published September 4, 2024 Updated September 4, 2024 07:46am

KARACHI: Raqami Islamic Digital Bank Limited (RIDBL) announced a strategic partnership with Risk Associates, a leading accredited management systems certification body, to achieve ISO/IEC 27001:2022 compliance.

This certification underscores Raqami Bank’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of information security in line with international benchmarks.

The signing ceremony took place at Raqami Bank’s headquarters in Karachi, where Kashif Hassan, Managing Director, Risk Associates, and Umair Aijaz, CEO, Raqami Islamic Digital Bank Ltd (RIDBL), formalized the partnership.

Umair Aijaz, CEO, Raqami Islamic Digital Bank Ltd, commented on the partnership, “At Raqami Bank, we are committed to safeguarding our clients’ data with the highest standards of security. Our collaboration with Risk Associates to achieve ISO/IEC 27001:2022 compliance is a testament to this commitment. This certification will further enhance our ability to deliver secure and Shariah-compliant digital banking services to our valued customers.”

Syed Alay Raza, Group Head / CISO, Raqami Islamic Digital Bank Ltd., added, “Implementing ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is a significant step forward to establishing an information security management framework. It will not only align us with global best practices but also strengthen our overall security posture against the ever-growing threats in the cyber world.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

RIDBL Raqami Islamic Digital Bank Limited Risk Associates

Comments

200 characters

Raqami Islamic Digital Bank partners with Risk Associates

Targeted subsidies: IMF has no objections over implementation, Aurangzeb claims

$7bn EFF Programme: Aurangzeb expects on-time IMF approval

Advance tax: FBR asks traders to give alternative solution to valuation table

Rs25bn recoveries from trade groups: CPPA-G rejects changes to Nepra determinations

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 13

Bill aimed at clipping SC suo motu powers introduced

Ministries, Divs barred from releasing funds for new projects

Govt introduces ‘Contributory Pension Fund Scheme’ for new entrants

Surplus of HSD stock: PSO asked to re-evaluate HSD quantities contracted with Kuwait Petroleum Company

Ecnec clears 6 mega projects worth Rs178.1bn

Read more stories