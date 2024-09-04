AGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
AIRLINK 143.61 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.61%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.06%)
DCL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4%)
DFML 50.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.64%)
DGKC 79.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.25%)
FFBL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.49%)
FFL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
HUBC 154.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.88%)
KEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.17%)
KOSM 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.54%)
MLCF 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.29%)
NBP 57.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.24%)
OGDC 137.70 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.68%)
PAEL 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.41%)
PPL 113.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
TELE 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.53%)
TOMCL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.68%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.61%)
TREET 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
TRG 51.60 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.36%)
UNITY 27.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.79%)
BR100 8,344 Increased By 66.2 (0.8%)
BR30 26,991 Increased By 293.5 (1.1%)
KSE100 78,833 Increased By 476.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 24,991 Increased By 171.8 (0.69%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-04

JI says will move the court to ensure devolution of powers to LG

Recorder Report Published 04 Sep, 2024 08:28am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday announced its plans to seek court’s intervention to ensure the devolution of powers to the local government (LG), slamming the ruling PPP for poor administration in the city.

“The JI is approaching the judiciary against the PPP government in Sindh for power devolution to the local bodies under article 140-A of the Constitution,” JI Karachi Chief, Monem Zafar told a news conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq.

He attributed Karachi’s relegation in the world worst cities ranking to 169 out of 173 to the 16-year long rule of the PPP in Sindh, saying that the poor administration has brought the metropolis to the unliveable conditions.

The ruling PPP leadership has blamed the unruly housing construction on a massive scale for the city’s problems. Monem said and reminded that “it is the PPP government that has been controlling Sindh Building Control Authority for the past 14 years.”

He dubbed the PPP has a “non-stewardship government” in Karachi, saying that it benefits from financial and political gains through taxes and electoral manipulations but disowning the city when it comes to its development and serving the public.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Karachi PPP local government JI Monem Zafar

Comments

200 characters

JI says will move the court to ensure devolution of powers to LG

15 largest SOEs: MoF seeks report to share plans with IMF

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Targeted subsidies: IMF has no objections over implementation, Aurangzeb claims

$7bn EFF Programme: Aurangzeb expects on-time IMF approval

Advance tax: FBR asks traders to give alternative solution to valuation table

Rs25bn recoveries from trade groups: CPPA-G rejects changes to Nepra determinations

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 13

Bill aimed at clipping SC suo motu powers introduced

Ministries, Divs barred from releasing funds for new projects

Govt introduces ‘Contributory Pension Fund Scheme’ for new entrants

Read more stories