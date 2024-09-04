JI says will move the court to ensure devolution of powers to LG

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday announced its plans to seek court’s intervention to ensure the devolution of powers to the local government (LG), slamming the ruling PPP for poor administration in the city.

“The JI is approaching the judiciary against the PPP government in Sindh for power devolution to the local bodies under article 140-A of the Constitution,” JI Karachi Chief, Monem Zafar told a news conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq.

He attributed Karachi’s relegation in the world worst cities ranking to 169 out of 173 to the 16-year long rule of the PPP in Sindh, saying that the poor administration has brought the metropolis to the unliveable conditions.

The ruling PPP leadership has blamed the unruly housing construction on a massive scale for the city’s problems. Monem said and reminded that “it is the PPP government that has been controlling Sindh Building Control Authority for the past 14 years.”

He dubbed the PPP has a “non-stewardship government” in Karachi, saying that it benefits from financial and political gains through taxes and electoral manipulations but disowning the city when it comes to its development and serving the public.

