PTA receives five proposals from int’l consultants for improving NGMS

ISLAMABAD: To enhance the experience of Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) in Pakistan, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has received five proposals from international consultants for providing consultancy services for the upcoming spectrum auction.

The following firms have submitted their technical and financial bids: Aetha Consulting Limited; Detecon Consulting FZ-LLC; Frontier Economics Limited; Kom Konsult (Private) Limited; and National Economic Research Associates Inc.

The PTA will now undertake a detailed evaluation of the technical and financial bids in accordance with the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

PTA had short-listed 10 international consultants/JVs/firms who had submitted expression of interest (EOI) for providing services to government of Pakistan in 5G spectrum auction/release of IMT Spectrum for improvement of Next Generation Mobile Broadband Services in the country.

As many as 11 international consultants/JVs/firms had submitted EOI, which also included a JHK Construction company, which according to sources submitted EOI by mistake as it is construction company. PTA dropped JHK company and short-listed other 10 companies.

The government is planning to complete 5G spectrum auction latest by April 2025, well-placed sources revealed to Business Recorder.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024