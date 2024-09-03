AGL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
Pakistan

Mobilink Bank and CARE Pakistan join forces to empower 50,000 women

Press Release Published September 3, 2024 Updated September 3, 2024 07:41am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, Mobilink Bank, has joined forces with CARE Pakistan to unlock the potential of 50,000 women through the Strive Women program.

Under this partnership, Mobilink Bank and CARE Pakistan will invest in their financial literacy and skills development, paving the way for a more equitable and prosperous society. Over the next three years, both organizations will offer 30,000 women the financial resources they need to establish or expand their businesses.

Mobilink Bank is part of the VEON group, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers in six dynamic markets that are home to 7% of the world’s population.

“Mobilink Bank is steadfast in its commitment to empowering women and fostering financial inclusion,” shared Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, Interim CEO Mobilink Bank. “Our Women Inspirational Network (WIN) program has been instrumental in equipping 15,000 women with the knowledge and skills necessary to build and expand their businesses effectively.

Our partnership with CARE Pakistan is a strategic alliance that combines our expertise in microfinance with their commitment to women empowerment.

Together, we are amplifying our impact and are dedicated to reaching even more marginalized women, helping them to thrive financially and become catalysts for change in their communities.”

