CM lauds social services of Akhuwat chairman

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met the Founder and Chairman Akhuwat Doctor Amjad Saqib and lauded the social services of Akhuwat being rendered under the leadership of Doctor Amjad Saqib. Doctor Amjad Saqib paid tribute to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif on the provision of mega relief in the electricity bills along with launching “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” programme.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “We will fulfil the dream of low-income people of having their own house across the province. The low-cost housing programme has been launched in Punjab and the Punjab government will extend its scope every year.”

“Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” programme will be one of the biggest and economical residential projects in the history of Pakistan. The basic aim of this programme is to provide a residence to the financially weak segments of society.”

The CM added, “The Punjab government will provide subsidies to reduce financial burden on the people and will also fix soft-term monthly instalments. Durable and environment-friendly construction of houses will be promoted under the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar programme.”

