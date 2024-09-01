AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Sep 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PM Shehbaz expresses satisfaction over ease in inflation

  • Pakistan’s headline inflation projected to decline and range between 9.5-10.5% in August
APP | BR Web Desk Published 01 Sep, 2024 08:19pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed satisfaction over ease in inflation rate in last few months, saying the government was pursuing a policy of economic reforms.

In a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Shehbaz was quoted as saying that recent upgrade by Moody’s in Pakistan credit rating was “an acknowledgement of country’s positive economic indicators by the international financial institutions”.

Moody’s Ratings (Moody’s) upgraded the government of Pakistan’s local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa2 from Caa3.

The upgrade to Caa2 reflects Pakistan’s improving macroeconomic conditions and moderately better government liquidity and external positions, from very weak levels.

“Accordingly, Pakistan’s default risk has reduced to a level consistent with a Caa2 rating,” Moody’s said.

In July, Fitch Ratings also upgraded Pakistan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC+’ from ‘CCC’.

According to the statement on Sunday, the prime minister was satisfied with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) easing to 11% in July, which is expected to decline further in August.

The prime minister further said that the government was pursuing a policy of economic reforms and the implementation work was rapidly in progress over the right-sizing policy which he himself was monitoring.

Shehbaz expressed confidence that its positive impact on the economy would be visible soon.

He said the government was cognizant of the issues of the people and was striving day and night to resolve them.

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) authorities have reached a staff level agreement for $7-billion, 37-month loan programme aimed at cementing stability and inclusive growth.

The programme is subject to approval by the lender’s Executive Board, which Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb sees by this month.

inflation inflation rate food inflation CPI inflation inflation in Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz expresses satisfaction over ease in inflation

President, PM pay tribute to Syed Ali Geelani on his 3rd death anniversary

Iran probe finds Raisi helicopter crash caused by weather

Most Gulf markets gain on US rate cut prospects

Israel recovers hostage bodies from Gaza tunnel as West Bank violence rages

Health ministry in Gaza says death toll at 40,738

Ukraine drones target refinery, power plants in Moscow, Tver regions, Russia says

Kamala Harris calls Trump cemetery visit disrespectful ‘political stunt’

Ton-up Das helps Bangladesh thwart Pakistan in second Test

Owners of some IPPs summoned as probe continues

Read more stories