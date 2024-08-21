AGL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
AIRLINK 138.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.64%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.56%)
CNERGY 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.98%)
DCL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (13.56%)
DFML 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 78.17 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (2.18%)
FCCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.11%)
FFBL 43.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
FFL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.78%)
HUBC 146.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.31%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
KOSM 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (10.75%)
MLCF 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.28%)
NBP 51.49 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (8.4%)
OGDC 134.12 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.07%)
PAEL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.36%)
PIBTL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
PPL 113.05 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.84%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.51%)
PTC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (8.84%)
SEARL 57.68 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (3%)
TELE 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.15%)
TOMCL 41.64 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.6%)
TPLP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.88%)
TREET 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
TRG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (4.51%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.24%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,297 Increased By 111.3 (1.36%)
BR30 26,087 Increased By 377.7 (1.47%)
KSE100 78,407 Increased By 661.3 (0.85%)
KSE30 24,920 Increased By 136.8 (0.55%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Making good progress with IMF to secure Board approval during September, says Aurangzeb

  • Pakistan had earlier expected Executive Board approval on $7bn Extended Fund Facility in August
Bilal Memon Published August 21, 2024 Updated August 21, 2024 12:54pm

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that the government is making progress with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and expects to secure approval from its Executive Board on the $7-billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) next month.

“We are making good progress with IMF to secure Board approval during September,” he told Business Recorder via message.

His statement comes after it was widely expected that Pakistan’s agenda would be taken up by the IMF Executive Board during August.

However, Pakistan’s name was not included on the Executive Board’s schedule for this month, raising concerns about the timeline for the disbursement of the loan.

The exclusion from the agenda from August also stoked fears that there were still some pending items on Pakistan’s to-do list including securing additional external financing.

The IMF did not respond to a request for comment.

Pakistan and the IMF reached a staff-level agreement on July 12 for a 37-month loan programme.

But the final approval will need to come from the IMF Executive Board after Pakistan secures “timely confirmation of necessary financing assurances from Pakistan’s development and bilateral partners.”

This included rollovers or disbursements on loans from Pakistan’s long-time allies Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and China.

Bilal Memon

Bilal Memon is the Head of Digital Content at Business Recorder. His Twitter handle is @bilalahmadmemon

IMF Extended Fund Facility EFF IMF programme bailout IMF and Pakistan IMF executive board Pakistan and IMF

Comments

200 characters
Rizwan Aug 21, 2024 12:53pm
Fin Minister earlier this month informed we've secured commitment from Bilateral partners & expect program be approved by IMF. why Fin Minister has said lie if we had not secured commitment?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Alam Shehzad Aug 21, 2024 01:28pm
@Rizwan Typical banker speak; they'll say whatever they need to in the moment to keep the ball rolling. If only our FinMin was someone qualified instead of a banker with zero experience of economics
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Making good progress with IMF to secure Board approval during September, says Aurangzeb

Gas tariff to stay unchanged for 3 months: Musadik

Intra-day update: rupee slips against US dollar

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz launches new interest-free housing scheme

At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims killed, several injured after bus overturns in Iran’s Yazd

Oil slips on higher US crude stocks, easing Middle East tensions

Price deregulation: Pakistan’s pharma sector sales hit $3.3bn in FY24, 22% higher year-on-year

Trump to hold first outdoor rally since assassination attempt

Allied Bank’s profit jumps 25% in 2QCY24

Privatisation of Discos: key decisions made

Read more stories