Revenue collection: FBR evaluating commissioner-wise performance

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is closely monitoring performance of each Commissioner Inland Revenue (IR) to pinpoint those Commissioners responsible for shortfall in August 2024.

In this connection, the FBR has directed Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue to submit data of net collection and monthly target, as well as, growth in July and August 2024.

According to sources, the FBR on Saturday directed all Chief Commissioners IR to provide Commissioner-wise revenue performance details during August 2024.

Only 277 retailers have paid Rs503,632 under Tajir Dost Scheme so far

The FBR has sought net collection, as well as, targets assigned to each field office for July 2023 and 2024.

All Chief Commissioners IR also directed to provide data regarding net collection and target assigned during August 2023 as well as 2024.

Sources said that Chairman FBR is expected to transfer senior officials, including Chief Commissioners or Commissioner, after evaluating their performance during August 2024.

According to provisional figures, the FBR faced massive shortfall of Rs111 billion during first two months (July-August) of 2024-25.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024