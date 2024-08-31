Nawaz Sharif calls for reduction in govt spending to increase relief efforts

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, Nawaz Sharif, called for action on Saturday to reduce government spending in order to provide more relief to the public, Radio Pakistan reported.

A consultative meeting of PML-N was held in Lahore to review relief measures being taken by the federal and Punjab governments.

The meeting presided over by party president Nawaz Sharif was also attended by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

Development initiatives and the country’s political and economic state were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Minister of Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal stated that the party meeting examined the relief provided by the Punjab and federal governments in their electricity bills.

He stated that in order to give the people additional assistance, party president Nawaz Sharif gave the order to cut government spending.

Ahsan Iqbal claimed that because it was in the party’s manifesto, Nawaz Sharif also gave the go-ahead to fully amend the local bodies law.