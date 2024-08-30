Punjab extends power relief to federal capital

LAHORE: After slashing electricity prices for the people of Punjab by Rs14 per unit for a two-month period (August and September), the Punjab cabinet on Thursday also approved a similar relief for the consumers of Islamabad.

While chairing the 14th provincial cabinet meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that the decision would benefit over 150,000 consumers of the federal capital. “The government will soon launch the solar panel programme,” she informed.

The cabinet also approved the province’s first-ever climate-resilient Punjab Vision and Action Plan, 2024.

Up to 500 units: Nawaz says Punjab govt to reduce province’s power tariff by Rs14 per unit for Aug-Sept

Besides that, the cabinet greenlighted the constitution of Punjab Zakat and Usher Council and Baitul Mal Council.

Approval was also given to giving the state land on lease for the construction of Al-Shifa Hospital for the treatment of eye diseases.

Similarly, Punjab Public Service Commission’s report for 2023 was also approved at the meeting.