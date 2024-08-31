AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
Cheap electricity to industries: Punjab examining proposals to lay direct transmission lines

NNI Published August 31, 2024 Updated August 31, 2024 09:11am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif here met with a delegation of Entrepreneurs Organisation to review suggestions and recommendations for providing affordable electricity to industry in Punjab by laying direct transmission lines.

Chief Minister said, “This is not just a formal meeting but we want to bring real changes in the industry.” She directed the authorities concerned to immediately resolve problems faced by Entrepreneurs Organisation in Punjab. She also agreed to a proposal to form a high-level committee to resolve problems of industry. Ali Alam Qamar, a noted industrialist, was unanimously appointed its focal person.

Maryam Nawaz appreciated the determination of industrialists to achieve GDP target of $300 billion for Punjab. She said, “I want a lasting relief in electricity bills for industry, as well as domestic consumers.”

She added, “Chief Ministership is a challenging job, the responsibility of 14 crore people does not let me sleep at night.”

Nawaz assails higher power tariffs, says ‘no one can pay electricity bills’

She said, “Prominent organisations from all over the world are coming to Nawaz Sharif IT City.” She said, “The situation cannot be changed overnight, but there is a determination and motivation to change it.”

She added, “We will change the situation together with the industrialists.”

Chief Minister said, “It is a pity that industrial estates have become a real estate business.” She added, “What is the justification for taking charges on Special Economic Zones, take plots and start construction within 3 months.” She highlighted, “There are immense opportunities in Punjab; we want to create plug–and-play units of industry.”

She said, “TEVTA courses are being redesigned in collaboration with the industry.” She added, “Trained skilled human resources will be able to work not only in the country but also in foreign industries.” She underscored, “Export is the lifeline of our economy; we will provide all facilities to increase exports.”

Chief Minister Maryam said, “Together with the progressive industrialists, we will bring industrial revolution in Punjab.” She added, “We have granted NOCs for industries above political affiliations.”

Industrialist Ali Alam Qamar said, “In the form of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab has got its first industry and trade friendly Chief Minister.” He added, “Dozens of projects including electricity relief, solar panel, health and education are a record in 6 months.” He highlighted, “Maryam Nawaz is an innovative economic leader.”

The delegation included industrialists from cement, textile, IT, oil and petroleum, chemical, tourism and other sectors.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, SACM on Political Affairs Zeeshan Mali and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhutta, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal and other relevant officers were also present.

