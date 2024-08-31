AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
Pakistan

Cyclone Asna moves away from Karachi, PMD predicts heavy rains

  • Says cyclone over northeast Arabian Sea off the Sindh coast likely to track further west-southwestwards
BR Web Desk Published August 31, 2024

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Saturday that Cyclone Asna had steered away from Pakistan’s coastline and the system is likely to track further west-southwestwards.

In its latest alert, the PMD said the cyclone over the northeast Arabian Sea off the Sindh coast has moved further westward during the past nine hours and now lies at around about 200km southwest of Karachi, 220km south-southeast of Ormara and 380km southeast of Gwadar.

Strong winds sweep across Karachi

“Under its influence, rain-thundershowers with few heavy falls and accompanied with squally winds (60-70Km/hour gusting 80Km/hour) likely in Karachi division, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, T.M Khan,T.A Yar, Matiari, Jamshoro and Dadu districts of Sindh today evening/night and in Hub, Lasbella, Awaran,Keach & Gwadar districts of Balochistan till tomorrow night,” the Met office said.

Moreover, the notification added that sea conditions are likely to remain rough/very rough with squally winds of 60-70 Km/hour gusting 80Km/hour.

“Fishermen of Sindh are advised not to venture into sea today and those of Balochistan till tomorrow.”

On Friday, the PMD warned that the deep depression (a very strong low-pressure area) had intensified into Cyclone Asna and would bring widespread rainfall.

A woman was killed in Karachi with heavy rains and strong winds causing infrastructure damage as well.

Video footage also showed damage in Karachi’s Tariq Road area with officials helping people trapped inside a vehicle. No loss of life had been reported in the incident.

