AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Aug 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-31

Cybercrime case: Orya Maqbool granted judicial remand

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2024 08:04am

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Friday denied further physical remand of anchorperson Orya Maqbool Jan to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and sent him on judicial remand in a cybercrime case pertaining to alleged hate speech against the Chief Justice Pakistan.

Earlier, a FIA team produced Orya before the magistrate on expiry of his physical remand.

The investigating officer (IO) asked the magistrate to extend the physical remand of the suspect for further six days for arrest of other suspects.

The magistrate said that the record showed no substantial progress in investigation during the last four-day physical remand of the suspect.

Therefore, she said, further physical remand cannot be granted. She directed the IO to submit the challan of the case within the stipulated time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FIA judicial remand Orya Maqbool Jan cybercrime case

Comments

200 characters

Cybercrime case: Orya Maqbool granted judicial remand

Rs1trn capacity payment made to 26 IPPs in 10 years

Credit to private sector: incorrect calculation?

Public debt stands at Rs71.2trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

Only 277 retailers have paid Rs503,632 under TDS so far

Govt threatens to further slash PSDP

Militant attacks delay launch of China-backed airport

Military launches strikes in response to attacks

Senate told: No military operation in Balochistan

Moody’s lifts long-term deposit ratings of 5 banks

Cheap electricity to industries: Punjab examining proposals to lay direct transmission lines

Read more stories