Cybercrime case: Orya Maqbool granted judicial remand

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Friday denied further physical remand of anchorperson Orya Maqbool Jan to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and sent him on judicial remand in a cybercrime case pertaining to alleged hate speech against the Chief Justice Pakistan.

Earlier, a FIA team produced Orya before the magistrate on expiry of his physical remand.

The investigating officer (IO) asked the magistrate to extend the physical remand of the suspect for further six days for arrest of other suspects.

The magistrate said that the record showed no substantial progress in investigation during the last four-day physical remand of the suspect.

Therefore, she said, further physical remand cannot be granted. She directed the IO to submit the challan of the case within the stipulated time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024