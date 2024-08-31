AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Aug 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-31

Missing persons not in ISI custody, AGP tells IHC

Terence J Sigamony Published 31 Aug, 2024 06:55am

ISLAMABAD: The Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the missing professors, brothers of social media activist Azhar Mashwani, are not in ISI’s custody.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, on Friday, heard a petition filed by Qazi Habib ur Rehman, father of Professor Mazhar ul Hassan and Professor Zahoor ul Hassan and sought the issuance of a writ of habeas corpus for the recovery of the detenues who have been missing since June 6.

During the hearing, AGP Mansoor Usman Awan appeared before the court and submitted that the contact has been established with the premier agency of Pakistan, which “has categorically stated that the missing persons are not in their custody.”

He told that all out efforts are being made to trace the missing persons and sought time in this regard. The petitioner’s counsel, Babar Awan, objected to that and submitted that it is the primary function of the Federation to be responsible for the life and liberty of the individuals of Pakistan.

Justice Aamer noted in his written order, “Be that as it may, since learned Attorney General for Pakistan has made a categorical statement, let a report be filed as to the efforts made so far and the same being made to trace and recover the missing persons.”

The petition stated that the missing persons are the brothers of Azhar Mashwani, a human rights and social media activist and focal person of founding Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi.

It added that the professors have been missing since 06.06.2024. It has also been pleaded that armed personnel from the Counter Terrorism Department along with intelligence officers in plain clothes had abducted them from their house in Lahore.

The petitioner had earlier filed writ petition No.36124/2024 before the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking the recovery of the detenues. Vide order dated 08.05.2024, the said writ petition was dismissed as withdrawn so as to enable the petitioner to seek his remedy before this Court.

After issuing the directions, the chief justice ordered to re-list the case in the next week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Islamabad High Court AGP Azhar Mashwani Chief Justice Aamer Farooq

Comments

200 characters

Missing persons not in ISI custody, AGP tells IHC

Rs1trn capacity payment made to 26 IPPs in 10 years

Credit to private sector: incorrect calculation?

Public debt stands at Rs71.2trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

Only 277 retailers have paid Rs503,632 under TDS so far

Govt threatens to further slash PSDP

Militant attacks delay launch of China-backed airport

Military launches strikes in response to attacks

Senate told: No military operation in Balochistan

Moody’s lifts long-term deposit ratings of 5 banks

Cheap electricity to industries: Punjab examining proposals to lay direct transmission lines

Read more stories